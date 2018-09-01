Construction starts on teen area in Rolling Hills library

Construction of the new teen annex at the Peninsula Library has begun. The rooftop annex will allow teens to have a space within the library.Previously teens were across the street in a storefront, away from the main library. The goal is to give teens a space to study, socialize and come together.The cost of the annex is estimated to be $600,000. When finished, the teen annex will cover 1,600 square feet of space.The annex will be big enough to accommodate 100 people. Amenities in the annex will include computers, downloadable books, movies and videos.Construction is expected to take nine to 10 months.