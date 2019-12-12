Society

Zapata painting will stay on display in Mexico despite controversy, protests

Mexican artist Fabian Chairez stands next to his painting showing Mexican Revolution hero Emiliano Zapata straddling on a horse nude, wearing high heels. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY -- MEXICO CITY (AP) - A controversial painting of a Mexican Revolution hero will remain on exhibit accompanied by a note saying the descendants of Emiliano Zapata do not agree with the effeminate depiction, Mexico's culture ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The painting displayed as part of an exhibit of artworks about Zapata in the Fine Arts Palace shows a nude man with the revolutionary's signature mustache astride a horse. He's wearing high heels and striking a seductive pose.

Zapata's relatives had threatened to sue to have the painting taken down, arguing that it denigrated Zapata. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on his culture secretary to mediate the dispute. He said the family should be heard, but that art shouldn't be censored.

The painting titled "Revolución," by painter Fabian Cháirez, spurred protests by farmers and counter-protests by defenders of sexual diversity this week.

Zapata relatives visited the exhibit Wednesday.

As part of the deal to keep the painting up, officials agreed to spread the word about the Zapata's legacy and stop using the painting in official publicity, the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymexicomexicoartprotestmexicancontroversial art
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Armed gunmen rob 2 men during home invasion at mansion in Encino
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
2 arrested after intoxicated vandalism spree on cars in South LA
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Illinois home
Show More
Burbank police take children on holiday shopping spree
Oakland official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
LA County DA challengers address homelessness, death penalty in debate
Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Catholics
More TOP STORIES News