Cool Kid Savannah Lopez devotes hundreds of hours to caring for animals

Savannah Lopez says she is most happy when she is with animals. (KABC)

Savannah Lopez says is most happy when she is with animals. It's evidenced in the gentle affection she showers them with.

Lopez has volunteered more than 2,000 hours and it's no surprise most of her time was spent at the Save the Animals Today Horse Sanctuary in Winchester.

"I spent hours upon hours and days and days here because it's really where I felt my most happy," Lopez said.

Lopez volunteers alongside her mom and credits her family for cultivating a commitment to serve others. "I've had a place in my heart that felt like I wanted to make a difference in the world," she said.

The 18-year-old also helps people who visit the animals. After four years of studying American Sign Language, she guides visitors who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. "Here they get to communicate with others and get a full enriching experience with the animals, and hopefully with me."

Savannah takes off for Humboldt State University in the fall to major in wildlife management and conservation. "I was a little sad because she's going to be far away from me but she's following her dreams and so that makes me happy," said Savannah's mom, Angela Lopez.
