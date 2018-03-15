COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Diego Osornio is a zoo volunteer focused on conservation

EMBED </>More Videos

One of Diego Osornio's favorite animals at the LA Zoo is the jaguar, and he says he was in awe the first time he saw them. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One of Diego Osornio's favorite animals at the LA Zoo is the jaguar, and he says he was in awe the first time he saw them.

"They have these beautiful gold eyes," said Osornio, "And when you look right into the eye of these jaguars, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The 16-year-old junior at Alliance Environmental Science & Technology High School has spent nearly a year volunteering at the LA Zoo, educating visitors about the 15,000 jaguars that remain in the wild.

"They have the strongest bite force out of any big cat, including lions and tigers," said Osornio, "So they can tear down on animals in the wild. They're really amazing creatures."

Osornio was also featured in the zoo's "iCare" campaign video, raising awareness and promoting conservation, and he'll also be helping with the zoo's "Wild for the Planet" event from April 21 - May 18, focused on protecting the environment and the creatures on it.

"When I see kids like Diego, that all of a sudden find this interest in science and conservation, it reminds me that we are setting these kids up to be the future conservation leaders of the world, and they're going to save our planet," said Anna Becker, the LA Zoo's Coordinator of Volunteer Programs.

Osornio says volunteering more than 170 hours at the zoo has changed his life. He was once unsure about his future, but now knows that he wants to attend Cornell University.

"This program offered me direction," said Osornio, "I definitely want to pursue a career as a wildlife biologist or as a veterinarian."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool kidsla zooLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Jonas Corona wants kids to love what they see in the mirror
Cool Kid Victor Sanchez-Hernandez helps classmates find college opportunities
Cool Kid Jake Dyne of Calabasas dreams of being a business leader
Cool Kid Taylor Perez volunteers to help the elderly
ABC7 Cool Kid volunteers with SoCal cancer support group
More cool kids
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News