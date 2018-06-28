Cool Kid Fabrizio Gamboa mentors young soccer players

Nothing makes 15-year-old Fabrizio Gamboa happier than helping young kids learn to play soccer."Just seeing them play gives me like a joy inside," said Gamboa. "To see them laughing when they score a goal, and they're really happy. If they succeed, I succeed!"This sophomore at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks was the MVP and captain of his high school soccer team. He's also maintained a 4.0 GPA for the last four years and spends his free time teaching others to play what he calls the most beautiful game."You just need a round object and an open space," said Gamboa. "It doesn't matter what race you are, or how tall or big you are. It's just open to everyone.""He's leading by example," said coach Pablo Lastorta. "He's got a good head on his shoulders, good positive vibes, and I think the kids feed off that."The kids say they love when Gamboa volunteers, too. "He's making us better soccer players," said Ricardo Mejia. "He's making us pass harder and give harder shots," added Steel Cook.Spending time with these players also gives Gamboa a chance to mentor his younger brother, Marcello. "He doesn't just help me with my team," said Marcello Gamboa. "He helps me do my homework at home. He's given me an example to be a better person.""He inspires a lot. A good future. I'm very proud of him. He works hard," added their mother, Malena Gamboa.Gamboa wants to play soccer professionally, but says his first step will be going to college. This ABC7 Cool Kid also plans to continue volunteering."Something my dad taught me was to be better than him," said Gamboa. "And right now, I would like to do the same for my brother so he can be better than I am. Be selfless. That's what life is about."