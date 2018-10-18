Cool Kid Heydrich Chavarria volunteers at church to help students, families

Heydrich Chavarria volunteers a lot at St. Kevin Catholic Church in Los Angeles, and now serves as a confirmation teacher's aide."When I teach, it just comes natural," said Chavarria.The junior at Westchester High School was once in some students' shoes, wanting to learn more about his faith. He says it's important for him to take time away from classwork and hanging out with friends to be at church helping families on the weekends."The fulfillment that I get after teaching is that they are learning something with somebody of the same age group," said Chavarria. "It gives them an idea that it's OK to be at church and not be embarrassed about it, because usually on weekends they want to go out or whatever, but they're stuck here in church.""Heydrich is very approachable, caring and charismatic. He has a lot of energy, funny," said catechist confirmation teacher Stephanie Sandoval. "Since these kids are the same age level as Heydrich, they can be more approachable."This ABC7 Cool Kid also urges his classmates to volunteer.Heydrich's other love is soccer, and he plans on attending University of California, Davis after graduation."I want to major in technical engineering because I've seen my brother do it," said Chavarria. "I like computers, and I've built my own."