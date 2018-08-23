SOCIETY

Cool Kid Jonas Corona wants kids to love what they see in the mirror

Happiness and self-confidence - that's what Jonas Corona wants people to see when they look at their own reflection. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Happiness and self-confidence - that's what Jonas Corona wants people to see when they look at their own reflection.

"I believe everyone should look in the mirror and love what they see," he said.

It's a message this 15-year-old has been pushing since he was 6, when he launched "Love In The Mirror" in Long Beach, a nonprofit helping children in need.

"Just because I'm young doesn't mean I can't do something to change the community, to change the world," Corona said.

His program that helps families in Long Beach, Los Angeles and Orange Counties has grown dramatically.

Every year, Corona and his volunteers pass out thousands of pairs of socks and hygiene kits. They've also made tens of thousands of peanut butter sandwiches. He holds book drives and a holiday toy drive every year, too, where nearly 1,000 toys are given to kids in need.

It's the recipients' reactions that mean everything to him.

"They have the biggest smile on their face, and it's just one of the best feelings ever," Corona said.

Now, this sophomore is taking his passion to school campuses, speaking to kids of all ages, including college students. He wants to make "Love In The Mirror" a nationwide movement for even the youngest volunteers.

"I talk to them about giving back in their community. Not just with homelessness," he said. "Just doing anything that benefits their community. Getting them to volunteer and give back in any way is enough for me."
