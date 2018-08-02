Cool Kid Taylor Perez volunteers to help the elderly

Many of Taylor Perez's friends at Valley View Gardens may be five times her age, but they mean so much to this 17-year-old from Garden Grove."They're just really kind, they give you good advice, and they treat you like you're not some little kid," said Perez.The Pacifica High School student started volunteering at the assisted living and memory care facility with her high school psychology class last year."And I ended up really liking volunteering here, so once the volunteer project was over, I kept coming back here and seeing everybody," said Perez. "I love just helping people, making them happy, just being there and socializing with them."And the seniors at Valley View Gardens love Perez. She helps with their exercise programs, crafts, Bingo games, and more."Taylor offered to do a resident's nails," said Betsy Almares, the activities director at Senior Lifestyle Corporation, Valley View Gardens. "She said, what color do you want? I want this color and she chose it. And she started talking to her, telling her stories, and that really brightens her day!"On top of running cross country, track and field, making Honor Roll, and mentoring young teens, Perez sees volunteering and working with the elderly in her future as well."It boosts your mood. It makes you happy. It makes other people happy, knowing that people care," said Perez.