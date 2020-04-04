Coronavirus

Corona beer suspends production during COVID-19 outbreak

The Mexican Brewing Company that produces Corona beer announced on Friday that they would be halting the production of its well-known beer.

Grupo Modelo said they were taking these actions in order to comply with the measures taken by Mexico's federal government.

They also expressed their complete commitment to fight against the coronavirus.

They said they will be donating 300,000 antibacterial gels made from brewed alcohol and will contribute in the future with more actions to fight the pandemic.

Corona Hard Seltzer, which launched in early March, is also off to a "strong start," according to a company earnings release.

Beer and other alcohol are rising in sales this month as Americans are being forced to hunker down in light of the coronavirus. Sales numbers from Nielsen (NLSN) show beer sales rose 34% year-over-year for the week ending on March 21.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycnncoronavirusbeercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakalcoholcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Riverside County residents ordered to stay home, cover faces when leaving
F.D.A. eases ban on blood donations from gay & bisexual men
Coronavirus: Target, Walmart making changes to promote physical distancing
Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic creates uncertainty for OC couple, surrogate mother
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
Coronavirus: Riverside County residents ordered to stay home, cover faces when leaving
California ranks near bottom for COVID-19 testing
Show More
Coronavirus: Target, Walmart making changes to promote physical distancing
Coronavirus taking its toll on SoCal law enforcement
Second Riverside County deputy dies from COVID-19
Laguna Beach restaurant sets up food-truck drive-thru
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
More TOP STORIES News