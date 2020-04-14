Coronavirus

Kaiser Permanente employees to receive childcare grants, temporary housing under union agreement

As part of a union agreement, Kaiser Permanente will now offer a variety of services for its employees working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kaiser Permanente will now offer a variety of services for its employees working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, including childcare and temporary housing, as part of a union agreement.

The agreement reached Monday by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and Kaiser itself applies to employees who work at least 20 hours a week, including per-diem employees, according to the coalition.

The company says they will give each qulified worker a $300 weekly grant to pay for childcare services for children under the age of 14. Under the agreement, the stipend will last through May 31, 2020 for those who work 20-32 hours a week.

Kaiser also agreed to work with local hotel chains to provide rooms for employees who test positive for COVID-19 or work long hours. This also applies to those who have fewer than eight hours between shifts and live in a household with someone who has contracted the virus or is vulnerable to it.

The union agreement also stipulates that Kaiser will provide up to 80 hours of additional sick leave for any eligible employee who tests positive for coronavirus. Employees who are awaiting test results will also be covered.
