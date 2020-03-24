ABC7 Salutes

Coronavirus: Nonprofit American Legion collecting donations for veterans, disabled, elderly

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Nonprofit organization American Legion in Monterey Park has been helping the elderly, disabled and veterans in the community for more than 10 years through collecting essential donations.

Gabriel Suarez, commander of American Legion Post 397, says the group welcomes any home staples, like food cans and more.

"It's not just about bringing in hand sanitizers, your toilet paper, we will take absolutely anything that you bring us," Suarez said.

The donations all go to assist older veterans who are not able to leave their homes.

Suarez reassures residents that if they are worried about becoming exposed to the virus, all they need to do is call the organization and its members will make arrangements to set a table up outside for the drop-off.

"It's important to realize that it's not just us, it's not just our community, not just our post," Suarez expressed. "It's happening all over the world. If you poke us, we all bleed the same."

He stressed that if we do not help those most in need, then we're not doing our community job.

Collections and deliveries are made by appointment only.

For more information:
338 S. Ramona Avenue
Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 692-4918
