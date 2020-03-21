Coronavirus: Palmdale sheriff's ask for help for truck drivers who can't get food from drive-thrus

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- In light of the widespread closure of dine-in services at restaurants due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Palmdale Sheriff's Station is urging the public to step up to help truck drivers.Due to the size of their vehicles, "truck driving friends" aren't able to purchase food at drive-thrus, the sheriff's station said in a Facebook post.Once fast-food stations began closing off access to their dining rooms, "it has made it more difficult for our truck driving friends to find places to eat," the agency said.Additionally, the post went on to explain how many fast-food chains don't accept walk-up or takeout services, leaving many drivers with out options.The plea encourages residents to consider offering them a meal if they see a truck driver while ordering food for themselves at a drive-thru."These drivers are the ones driving across the state/country to make sure your stores are stocked, and the restaurants have food. The least we can do is buy them a meal to show our appreciation!"