Coronavirus: Thousands show up for food giveaways across Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Long lines of cars could be seen winding through the streets surrounding Santa Ana College on Saturday as thousands of people came out to pick up desperately needed supplies during a drive-through food distribution."Everybody's been lining up since 5 o'clock this morning, so the turnout is absolutely, really incredible," said Andre Roberson with Power of One Foundation.Two organizations that regularly provide food for children and adults in disadvantaged communities teamed up with the Orange County Food Bank to feed 5,000 people, handing out fresh produce, milk, meat and non-perishable goods."We're really thankful for all the volunteers because we know what they're risking to be out here, and we'll be out here every week serving the community," he said.In Compton, the non-profit United Hands Center held what organizers called a virtual drive-through giveaway.Boxes and bags filled with groceries were given away at the corner of 139th and Wilmington avenues. The location was chosen to make it easy for community residents to walk up and get the food they need.United Hands says the economic situation was already dire in Compton, but now the COVID-19 pandemic has left many more people in need of help."It's just like everybody else. We're suffering from emotional stress, psychological stress, financial stress, so United Hands has joined together. This is a nonprofit to try and feed as many people as we can," said Martha Barajas, president of United Hands.United Hands and Power of One Foundation gave away thousands of bags of food, but both organizations say that doesn't begin to meet the need.