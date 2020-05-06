Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: University of Southern California sued over campus fee refunds

The accusations come after the school refused to refund spring and summer session fees despite shifting to online learning.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California is facing a lawsuit over claims the school is profiting off the coronavirus pandemic.

The accusations come after the school refused to refund spring and summer session fees despite shifting to online learning.

The lawsuit also claims the quality of online classes is poor and worth less than in-person classes.

In a statement, USC says the school has maintained its academic standards during the transition.
