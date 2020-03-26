Society

Coronavirus: Volunteers home-deliver bags of groceries, essentials to seniors in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials have taken special care in warning seniors to stay home because they may be more vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although some local grocery stores have started offering special shopping hours for seniors, not everyone may be able to get out and shop - that's where one local group stepped in to help.

Volunteers in Boyle Heights came together to deliver bags of groceries and other necessities, including milk, eggs and toilet paper to seniors in the area who might be sick, living alone, or unable to get out by themselves.

LIST: LAUSD 'Grab & Go' food center locations, SoCal stores with exclusive hours for seniors

"They're worried. They want to know more information. They have questions for us and we try to just answer those concerns that they have and just address them and ensure them that they're going to be okay ... and that we're in this together," said volunteer Fred Huguez.

The group has already donated more than 100 bags of groceries and essentials and plan to keep it up for as long as possible.

U.S. veterans help South Gate seniors in need with care packages amid COVID-19 crisis
EMBED More News Videos

The American Legion, operated by U.S. veterans, Post #335 in South Gate took the initiative to make and deliver care packages to local seniors in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusseniorsvolunteerismsenior citizensgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Banks agree to temporarily waive mortgage fees in CA
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
LAPD ceases rumors of officers ticketing for outdoor exercise amid COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 13
Coronavirus LA: Officials looking into locations of outbreaks
Show More
Krispy Kreme gives free doughnuts to health care workers
Scams related to coronavirus on the rise, FBI warns
How LA's eviction moratoriums work amid COVID-19 crisis
Community donates medical supplies to Huntington Hospital
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
More TOP STORIES News