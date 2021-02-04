California Dreaming

How can the Golden State tackle the high price of housing and keep the California Dream alive?

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
California is an expensive place to be. It has been since the time of the Gold Rush in the 1850s. The problem now is that it is exponentially more expensive to live in sections of California than other parts of the country.

One prime example is Silicon Valley. More than half of the homes in San Jose, the state's third largest city, are priced over $1 million.

It's no wonder some residents are moving to cheaper places. But there are ways to make California more affordable by tackling its biggest problem - the high price of housing.

Our special docuseries "California Dreaming" explores the challenges, solutions and people striving to keep the Golden State great, and the California Dream alive. Download our app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV or AndroidTV to watch the special now on your TV!


Want to learn more about how the cost of living is affecting your ZIP code, or how the prices of rent, goods, and services in your metro area are compared to the rest of the country? See our maps below:


Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.


Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacalifornia dreamingrental propertyhousingrentshousing marketreal estaterenters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Is the California Dream still alive? A look at the state's future
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
Why are wildfires getting worse?
Earthquakes and the Golden State
Reimagining child care in the Golden State
Cultural diversity in the Golden State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple victims in Colo. grocery store shooting: Sources
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
'Genius: Aretha' details legendary performer's life
LASD: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Asian woman in Compton
Which COVID-19 vaccine is best? Breaking down the differences
Show More
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Veteran utilizes military experience to help as Red Cross volunteer
LASD program provides in-home vaccinations for those with disabilities
LAUSD plans to reopen first group of schools week of April 12
Las Virgenes Unified welcomes thousands of students back
More TOP STORIES News