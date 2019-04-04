Society

Country star Brad Paisley breaks ground on free grocery store in Nashville

EMBED <>More Videos

Country singer Brad Paisley is opening a non-profit grocery store in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Country singer Brad Paisley and wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are partnering with Belmont University to open a non-profit grocery store in Nashville.

It's going to be called The Store and will serve less fortunate people in the Nashville area.

RELATED: Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Bushes
EMBED More News Videos

Country star Brad Paisley talks about his relationship with Barbara and George Bush



Customers, who are referred there by nonprofit and government agencies, can shop for food and other necessities for free for one year.

The goal is to serve roughly 3,000 people per year.

RELATED: Brad Paisley surprises coffee shop customers with small concert before RodeoHouston performance
EMBED More News Videos

Costumers at a coffee shop in The Woodlands got quite a surprise.



The Paisley family says they got the idea from volunteering with their kids at a similar store in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseecelebritymusic newsu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodnon profit
TOP STORIES
Santa Anita races resume after latest horse death
78-year-old in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say
South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
Eyewitness This: Gas prices surge, Koreatown parking-space, GPS system reset
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
ICE arrests over 280 workers at north Texas business
Show More
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
Shooting at Mar Vista homeless encampment has residents on edge
Jellyfish galore at Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor
Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police
Serial slasher in South LA, South Gate ID'd as 19-year-old
More TOP STORIES News