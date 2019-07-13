u.s. & world

Couple ties the knot as Hurricane Barry approaches Gulf Coast

MORGAN CITY, La. -- Hurricane Barry threw a wrench into many Louisianians' plans, but one couple wouldn't let the looming storm get in the way of their wedding.

The couple decided to go ahead with their Friday ceremony in Morgan City, saying that canceling the wedding was not an option because a wedding during a hurricane is a family tradition of sorts.

Bride Maria Templet told KATC-TV that her grandparents were married in a hurricane nearly 70 years ago: "We just said we'll have faith and go with it."

The groom, Jean Paul, said the hurricane brought an extra dose of luck to their wedding.

"You wet a knot, it gets tighter...and they say rain on a wedding day is good luck. Well, we got a hurricane," he said. "You don't cancel a marriage. You don't cancel a wedding under any condition."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles (75 km) to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: This year's storm name list
Decade later, victims recall destruction left by Katrina
Resident forced to flee to Houston during Katrina returns to New Orleans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianau.s. & worldweddinghurricanesevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Hurricane Barry crawls toward Louisiana, dumping heavy rains
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
California girl says iPhone caught fire
This Vegas experience that let's you drive bulldozers, excavators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
Hurricane Barry crawls toward Louisiana, dumping heavy rains
VIDEO: Moments leading up to 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting that killed teen
Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
L.A. leaders launch preparedness program in wake of recent quakes
Man given green light to sue Charlie Beck over police confrontation
Show More
Parents file complaint against LAUSD over disclosure of funding
Angels throw no-hitter in 1st home game since Skaggs' death
Time for fried food and thrill rides at the O.C. Fair
Pico Union neighborhood deals with abandoned cars piling up
Dems, Republicans air warring views on migrants' conditions
More TOP STORIES News