LGBTQ Pride

CA couple who successfully challenged Prop. 8 share their Pride

The real-life couple and plaintiffs behind the historic lawsuit that brought marriage equality back to California in 2013 have a hopeful Pride message to share with everyone.
Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo are the Proposition 8 plaintiffs who were instrumental in lifting the ban on gay marriage in California, a lawsuit triumph granted by the Supreme Court.

"We were the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that brought marriage equality back to California in 2013," said Zarillo. "And we've been married now 7 years."

The couple were honored as community grand marshals of the L.A. Pride parade in 2014.

"And this year Los Angeles Pride is celebrating a huge milestone," said Katami. "We can't be all together, but we can be all together in this - waking up everyday, looking in the mirror knowing that you have pride within you and you can spread that into the world."
