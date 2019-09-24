Society

Missouri couple's unborn baby tests positive for meth; family's home used to be drug lab

A Missouri couple experienced an unspeakable nightmare when a routine blood test showed their unborn baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

Parents-to-be Tyler and Elisha Hessel have no history of substance abuse.

But tests showed their four-bedroom family home was once a drug lab and was still very contaminated.

The couple immediately moved out and tore down the house.

They've set up a GoFundMe to cover the baby's medical bills and the cost to rebuild their home.
