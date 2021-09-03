Federal court upholds ban on seizure of oversize items in public areas by LAPD, sanitation workers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A federal appeals panel on Thursday affirmed a ruling prohibiting Los Angeles police and sanitation workers from seizing and tossing oversized items stashed in public places, frequently by the homeless.The split decision by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena upholds last year's lower court decision that bans the city from enforcing an ordinance stopping people from keeping "bulky'' items -- which cannot fit into a 60-gallon container -- on public walkways."We will review the decision and will consider all our options,'' said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Attorney Mike Feuer.The city has maintained that the public has a right to unblocked sidewalks.The three-judge panel noted that the homeless individuals and advocacy groups that brought the case were likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the city law was unconstitutional since it violates the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable seizures and the 14th Amendment's guarantee of due process."The escalating homelessness crisis in the city of Los Angeles has forced an unprecedented number of residents to live, sleep and store their belongings exclusively in public places,'' according to the appellate opinion.Items encountered on city sidewalks include boats, tubs, sofas, automobile parts, bed frames, mattresses and household appliances.As written, the city law says police and sanitation workers may remove'' and may discard'' oversized items. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Mark J. Bennett wrote that the discard'' provision should be severed, and that the constitutionality of the remove'' provision should then be separately analyzed.