COVID-Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California

The holiday season was officially ushered in at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce Saturday night with a tree lighting ceremony for the world's tallest live-cut tree.

Don't let COVID bring down your holiday spirit! Here's some local events that are right in your backyard. Also check the bottom of our list for events that are only a car ride away! Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness!6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland HillsEvery day 5pm to 11pmNovember 30 through December 23 & December 26 through December 30The team that sold out this year's "Haunt'Oween" is bringing the North Pole to SoCal with "WonderLAnd!" This drive thru event will feature millions of lights, one-of-a-kind photo moments, and a super special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Ticket on their site below.Citadel Outlets100 Citadel Drive, Los AngelesNovember 9 through December 31The massive white fir tree from Northern California stands 115-feet tall. It's lit with more than 18,000 multi-colored and energy-efficient LED lights and adorned with 10,000 ornaments. Guests can experience falling snow every night at 6 p.m. and 8.p.m.1101 W. Mckinely Ave, PomonaNovember 12 through January 3Shrink down to the size of Santa's elves to help them repair Santa's sleigh! This immersive drive-thru experience was crafted by award winning artists and is great for the entire family! They are also collecting toy donations to benefit the "Toys for Tots" and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.The Bloc, 750 W 7th Street, Los AngelesNovember 16 through January 3Billed as the world's largest illuminated interactive holiday display. 16-million beautiful hues of lights illuminate the city skyline and synchronize to your favorite holiday songs at the top of each hour. Free and open to the public.500 Speedway Drive, IrwindaleNovember 25 through January 10Irwindale Speedway gets a magical makeover into a two-mile holiday themed display! This NASCAR racetrack will be festively decorated with attractions like giant holiday treats and a record setting Christmas Tree of lights! Tickets are on their site now!26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Rancho Palos VerdesNovember 21 through January 10Luscious garden by day, then a gleaming glow party at night! This is the Botanic's first year hosting this event, and they have a lot in store for visitors. The walk will not only feature thousands of lights, but also an artistically curated soundtrack featuring a little something for everyone.395 Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaDecember 4 through December 24Santa won't let COVID stop him from delivering joy to all the boys and girls! That's why he's making a pit stop at Santa Monica Place for some contactless photos. The shopping center will also have an array of socially-distanced holiday festivities including sing-along sessions and safe in-person shopping experiences.Knott's Berry FarmNovember 20 through January 3While the theme park may be closed, the Christmas spirit still gleams bright at the Knott's Berry Farm! They are giving guests access to over 60 unique food and drink items, and rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott's famous glassblower and chainsaw carver. Hurry, tickets are already selling out fast!Irvine Regional ParkNovember 27 to December 23All Aboard the train to the North Pole! Join Santa and Mrs. Claus in an enchanting ride through the historic park! Santa's Village will also be open for free at the entrance of the train station. Ticket are on sale now, you won't want to miss this.Newport Bay, Newport BeachDecember 16-20Every night starting at 6:30 pmElaborate Christmas light displays of bay-front estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country. Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories.Huntington HarbourDecember 12 & 13Fun fact: parade boats naturally social distance! So the 58th annual boat procession is happening this year rain or shine!Main Street and 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, RiversideNovember 27 through January 6Riverside's 27th annual festival includes The Mission Inn Hotel, illuminated with 5-million lights, 200 animated characters, fresh fallen snow and a candy themed-decor. Attractions along the Main Street pedestrian mall include holiday vendors, family-friendly entertainment, trackless train rides, the Century Ferris Wheel and a colorful vintage carousel.Ventura FairgroundsNovember 22 through January 2Enjoy a mile-and-a-half-long trail of colorful lights while an uplifting soundtrack of holiday music plays in the background. The fairgrounds are also having two holiday live stage shows that you can enjoy from the safety of your vehicle!Underwood Family FarmsDecember 5 through December 6 & December 12 through December 13Enjoy distanced visits with Santa and your selection of northwest Christmas trees, mistletoes, and wreaths. Also meet Santa with socially distanced visits!Legoland CaliforniaNovember 20 through January 10The Legoland resort is bursting with holiday spirit! Come see life-sized Lego holiday decorations and even a 30-ft fully decorated Lego christmas tree!Raging Waters, San DimasNovember 20 through January 3Grab your friends, family, and furbabies for this amazing ride! Enjoy acres of more than 1.5 million twinkling Christmas lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music! The best part is it's only $30 per car.If you know a great place to see holiday lights, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!