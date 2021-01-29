COVID-friendly Lunar New Year events in Southern California

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.
2021 Lunar New Year Celebration
The Beverly Center
8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
January 27-February 12
Celebrate the Year of the Ox with an art installation in the Grand Court. Also follow their Instagram for Chinese Zodiac readings, cultural storytelling and more!
beverlycenter.com/lunarnewyear
Lunar New Year Light Program at Santa Monica Pier
380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
February 12
See the Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica lit red and gold in recognition of Year of the Ox! You can also watch the ceremony virtually at pacpark.com/live.
santamonicapier.com
Lunar New Year Celebration at Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
February 12
See ornate red and gold lanterns illuminate Center Plaza, takeaway keepsake Lunar New Year craft kits for the kids, and get red envelopes with special deals from participating shops and restaurants at Santa Monica Place this Lunar New Year. Cherry blossom Wishing Trees will also be available for well-wishers to hang their wish for prosperity and renewal for the new year.
santamonicaplace.com
The 122nd LA Golden Dragon Parade
Virtually Facebook Live
February 13, 1pm-4pm
Watch this amazing tradition take place virtually for the first time! Check out the event page to RSVP: lagoldendragonfacebook.com
lagoldendragonparade.com
