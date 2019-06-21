Society

Covina woman's wedding ring goes missing after she left it with jeweler to be resized

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monica Digiovanna has rarely taken off her wedding ring in the 11 years since her husband placed it on her finger.

"I never take it off for anything except when I had my daughter at the hospital, I took it off," said Digiovanna.

But today, the 30-year-old Covina woman's left hand is bare and her beloved wedding ring is missing after she said she took it to Kay Jewelers at the Plaza West Covina to have it resized.

"I followed up two days later saying I never got the email, do you know anything?" she said. "They looked up my name, but that's it. They never called the service center."

On Wednesday, Digiovanna was supposed to pick up her ring and was told her ring never made it to the service center. Instead, the jewelry store was able to track the last known location to a UPS shipping center in Ontario, California.

"I got these hot, cold chills and I just started crying. I started crying. It was just like someone stole something from you emotionally and physically," she described.

She said she called the UPS Center and was told they would look into the matter

"The way I found out is the most upsetting thing about it. Nobody knew until I had to call and say where is my ring? It had been 11 days," said Digiovanna.

Kay Jewelers offered to replace the ring, but for Digiovanna its not the same as having the original.

UPS released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

"Customer satisfaction is our top priority. UPS is actively investigating the missing package contents claim. We understand the ring's high sentimental value and will provide an update to the customer as soon as information is available."
