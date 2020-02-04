Society

California Pizza Kitchen holds statewide fundraiser for family of fallen LA sheriff's detective Amber Leist

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Det. Amber Leist was killed while off-duty helping someone cross the street.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Pizza Kitchen is hosting an all-day fundraiser Tuesday for the family of fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Leist.

On Tuesday, participating CPK locations in California will donate 20% of a customer's check to Leist's family.

Leist, a 12-year veteran of the department, was hit and killed by a vehicle last month in Valley Village after she helped a woman who fell while crossing a street. She was returning to her vehicle when the traffic light turned green and an oncoming vehicle struck her, according to authorities.

To make sure the donation is made, customers can mention the fundraiser or present a flier to their server. The flier can be found on California Pizza Kitchens' Twitter account.



The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, take-out and catering orders. The fundraiser is valid only on Tuesday.

CPK is partnering with The Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes for the event.

Leist served as a deputy and school resource officer before being promoted to detective five years ago. She is survived by her parents, three sisters and 17- and 20-year-old sons.
