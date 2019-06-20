Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions

Pastor Grayson Fritts made national headlines after video surfaced of a sermon he recently delivered in which he called for government to arrest and execute LGBTQ people.
The news prompted a Tennessee district attorney to review all pending cases investigated by Fritts, who is pastor of the All Scripture Baptist Church. The Knox County Sheriff also relieved Fritts of duty, although he is still drawing retirement pay.
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler says Fritts has taken a voluntary buyout and is currently on paid sick leave while he awaits the buyout to take effect.
Fritts and fellow church members had announced on Facebook a meeting at the Cracker Barrel in Cleveland on June 29.
After word got out about the event and caused an outcry, that won't happen.
Cracker Barrel announced on Tuesday it will un-invite the group.
According to WTVC, a spokeswoman for Cracker Barrel said "we disagree strongly with their statements of hate and divisiveness."
We work hard every day to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive.
Their full statement reads:
"Cracker Barrel is not affiliated in any way with Mr. Fritts or All Scripture Baptist and we disagree strongly with their statements of hate and divisiveness. We are not hosting any event on June 29, and Mr. Fritts and his group will not be permitted on site.
At Cracker Barrel, we work hard to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive - we have a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory treatment or harassment of any sort. We take pride in serving as a home away from home for all guests and in showing our communities and our country that the hospitality we practice is open to everyone.
Our corporate policy strictly prohibits any type of protest or public demonstration on our property or in our stores, and we have advised All Scripture Baptist that their event will not be allowed at Cracker Barrel. We serve everyone who walks through our doors with genuine hospitality, not hate, and require all guests to do the same."
All Scripture Baptist Church released a statement as well.
In an email response, the church says "It's their right to allow or not allow whomever they choose. It's their business. They are hypocrites. If the "LGBT" community hosted an event there and Christians complained they wouldn't ban the "LGBT" group, they would tell us they don't "discriminate" against anyone. But hey, it's their business. They can have a double standard if they want to."