Creepy dolls and pickled snakes: Explore the spookiest art gallery in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- From real human skulls to pickled snakes to stuffed raccoons, the Dark Art Emporium in Long Beach is not your average art gallery."We're kind of death positive," said co-owner, Jeremy Schott. "We don't look at death as something scary. It's more of giving these animals and people a second life, as opposed to throwing them in the dirt."The Dark Art Emporium is a fine art gallery and oddities shop located in the East Village Arts District of Long Beach."We show you work that you wouldn't normally find in a typical art gallery," said co-owner, Jeremy Cross. "Stuff that flies under the radar of the mainstream."Schott opened the gallery in 2016, Schott spent his career on the road as a camera operator for heavy metal bands and pro-wrestling."I got sick of being on the road, so I opened the Dark Art Emporium to showcase art and oddities and things I'm into, to give them an outlet," he said.That's when Cross, who is also an artist, decided to team up with Schott."Long Beach is the Portland of Southern California," Cross said. "The 'keep it weird' mentality is alive and well here. I think that's why we're so embraced by the community."The Dark Art Emporium is located at 256 Elm Ave and open Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.