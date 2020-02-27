Homeless in Southern California

Crews break ground on temporary shelter in Los Feliz with 100 beds for homeless people

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews on Wednesday broke ground on a new temporary shelter in Los Feliz, which will provide 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness as they transition into permanent supportive housing.

"This project will provide housing for men and women, an area for pets, access to social workers, counseling and case managers and a future built on hope," said Los Angeles Councilman David Ryu.

The Los Feliz site will also include health and counseling services.

The facility, which is set to open in June, is one of several shelters currently under construction across the city, as part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's A Bridge Home initiative which aims to build a new shelter in each city council district.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Sunset site with 154 beds opened in Venice. It's the tenth shelter to open under the initiative, bringing the total number of beds made available by the program to 673.

Venice temporary homeless shelter opens with 154 beds, some dedicated to youth living on streets
EMBED More News Videos

A homeless shelter with 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for young people opened Tuesday in Venice as officials continue to try and tackle the homelessness crisis across the city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos felizlos angeleslos angeles countyshelterhomeless in southern californiaeric garcettihomelesshousingconstruction
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Anaheim to expand homeless shelter amid dropping homelessness rate
South LA temporary housing site opens in record time
San Bernardino County sheriff's program tackles homelessness
LA agency wants homeless crisis to be treated like natural disaster
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 current cases of coronavirus confirmed in Calif.
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on 110 Fwy.
Deadly stabbing inside Simi Valley apartment under investigation
SoCal set to see record heat Thursday amid mild winter
Massive water main break floods Houston freeway and homes
CA dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30K
How coronavirus compares with the flu
Show More
House makes lynching a federal hate crime
Japan closing schools for a month over coronavirus concerns
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
LA officials discuss preparations for coronavirus outbreak
Stocks go on a wild ride as virus threatens economic damage
More TOP STORIES News