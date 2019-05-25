Society

Crowds already flocking to SoCal beaches for Memorial Day weekend

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Millions of people will be on the move this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Auto Club says it's going to be the second busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in 20 years.

But some lucky families have already made it to their weekend destination.

At Dockweiler beach, Steve Sanchez was serving up the barbecue with an oceanside view Friday night.

"We love this place and we won't come unless we get a beach front," Sanchez said. "Without a beach front it's not the same."

It's not easy to reserve the best spot in town. They book three months in advance to get the best spot at Dockweiler State Park.

Further north, two popular campgrounds that were shut down by the Woolsey Fire are back in business.

Malibu Creek State Park and Leo Carrillo State Park campgrounds are ready for campers this holiday. There's still work to be done at Leo Carrillo and it'll have to close again for road paving after the long weekend.

And for the first time in three years the end of the Seal Beach Pier is back open.

An electrical fire in 2016 destroyed a bait shop and the Ruby's restaurant that was once at the end of the pier. Both were vacant at the time but the fire caused millions of dollars in damage and a three-year shutdown for part of the pier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countybeachescampingtravelbarbecuememorial day
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News