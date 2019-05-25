Crowds already flocking to SoCal beaches for Memorial Day weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Millions of people will be on the move this Memorial Day holiday weekend.The Auto Club says it's going to be the second busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in 20 years.But some lucky families have already made it to their weekend destination.At Dockweiler beach, Steve Sanchez was serving up the barbecue with an oceanside view Friday night."We love this place and we won't come unless we get a beach front," Sanchez said. "Without a beach front it's not the same."It's not easy to reserve the best spot in town. They book three months in advance to get the best spot at Dockweiler State Park.Further north, two popular campgrounds that were shut down by the Woolsey Fire are back in business.Malibu Creek State Park and Leo Carrillo State Park campgrounds are ready for campers this holiday. There's still work to be done at Leo Carrillo and it'll have to close again for road paving after the long weekend.And for the first time in three years the end of the Seal Beach Pier is back open.An electrical fire in 2016 destroyed a bait shop and the Ruby's restaurant that was once at the end of the pier. Both were vacant at the time but the fire caused millions of dollars in damage and a three-year shutdown for part of the pier.