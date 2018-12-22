SOCIETY

Crozier Middle School gets new basketball courts with help from LA Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. --
Who's got next in Inglewood? Crozier Middle School has new basketball courts.


The courts were renovated by the Los Angeles Clippers Foundation. Players were there for the grand opening.

The team held a basketball clinic and handed out gifts to students before the holiday break.

The Inglewood courts are part of the 350 Clipper Community Courts the club is renovating with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

Last year, the L.A. Clippers Foundation handed out more than $13 million in grants to the L.A. area.
