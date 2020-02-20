Society

Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work

A long-time school bus driver who worked in Minnesota for 55 years will be laid to rest in a casket that pays homage to his favorite job.

From 1949 to 2005, Glen Davis never got into an accident.

School officials say Davis loved his job so much, he got to see his casket before he died and it brought him to tears.

He even joked about it, saying, "all it's missing is an emergency door."

The school-bus yellow casket is stamped with the number three, the number of the first bus he ever drove.

Davis will be laid to rest on Friday.
