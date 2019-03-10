u.s. & world

CVS on-hold music to change after doctor's plea

EMBED <>More Videos

A CVS spokeswoman said the company is in the process of updating its voice-response phone system, including the on-hold music that Dr. Steven Schlozman so hated.

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts doctor who pleaded with CVS to change its on-hold jingle is getting his wish.

The Boston Globe reports a spokeswoman for the pharmacy chain said Friday the company is in the process of updating its voice-response phone system, including the on-hold music that Dr. Steven Schlozman so hated.

The child psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to WBUR-FM last year saying the music haunted him "day and night."

The letter sparked a nationwide debate with some people praising the music and others sharing Schlozman's sentiments.

Schlozman says he thinks it's great CVS is making the change.

CVS spokeswoman Amy Lanctot did not clarify whether the company is replacing the tune or improving sound quality.

She says the new system should be complete later this year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societywhats trendingbuzzworthybusinesscvsretailus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Powerball jackpot grows to $448M
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
TOP STORIES
405 Fwy. closed in Sherman Oaks due to overturned propane tanker
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman killed, man injured in Pomona double stabbing
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 OC banks
Burglary caught on camera amid string of break-ins in Conejo Valley
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Earthquake drill in Sylmar simulates needs in wake of major quake
Show More
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
Train service from DTLA to Coachella could be ready by 2020
Man found dead inside trunk of parked car in Stanton ID'd
City of LA, 400 volunteers plant 182 trees in Van Nuys
OC traffic control assistant ejected after being hit by alleged DUI driver
More TOP STORIES News