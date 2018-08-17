D23 Expo: Sneak peek at biggest Disney fan event in the world

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --The largest Disney fan event in the world is returning to Anaheim! Tickets for the 2019 D23 Expo go on sale next Thursday.
ABC7 got a preview of some of the cool stuff fans will be able to check out -- including items for Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary!
D23 celebrates the best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar and "Star Wars" -- across film, TV, theme parks and music.
The event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center Aug. 23-25, 2019.
You can learn more about the D23 Expo by visiting https://d23.com.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.