D23 Expo: Sneak peek at biggest Disney fan event in the world

The largest Disney fan event in the world is returning to Anaheim! Tickets for the 2019 D23 Expo go on sale next Thursday. (D23)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The largest Disney fan event in the world is returning to Anaheim! Tickets for the 2019 D23 Expo go on sale next Thursday.

ABC7 got a preview of some of the cool stuff fans will be able to check out -- including items for Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary!

D23 celebrates the best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar and "Star Wars" -- across film, TV, theme parks and music.


The event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center Aug. 23-25, 2019.


You can learn more about the D23 Expo by visiting https://d23.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
