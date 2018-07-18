Dana Point Harbor revitalization project approved

The 47-year-old Dana Point Harbor is set to get a big facelift.The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a $330 million agreement to revitalize the area."To get this thing to move forward is very momentous," Dana Point Harbor Association President Jim Miller said. "I mean it's a milestone and a county effort and it's a big project."Miller has been pushing for the renovation for more than 20 years.The county is entering into a 66-year lease with three private developers that make up "Dana Point Harbor Partners.""There's no public financing, no tax payer funds are utilized and the P-3 partners will build out our harbor on the water side, commercial core, and the hotels," Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said.The plans call for the rebuild of stores, the marinas, the boat slips, construction of two hotels and an 1,800-space parking structure.Some voiced concerns about use of funds from Orange County parks for harbor patrol, but the board is reviewing how and where that money is allocated.Miller's biggest concern is keeping the harbor's spirit intact."There's a character here in the harbor, there's a feel in this harbor, that it's a family harbor," he said. "It's not a commercial center."The first phase of the multiyear project is construction of the parking structure, which could be finished by 2020.