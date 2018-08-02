FEEL GOOD

Mom's dancing at Padres game embarrasses son, goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves and had her son embarrassed.

By Ricky Courtney
SAN DIEGO --
A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves... and had her son totally mortified.

Between innings of the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants game, Get Low from Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz started playing and the unknown woman started dancing.


The moment was captured by Action News producer Rudy Rendon, who stopped by the stadium on his vacation this week.

In the clip, the young man keeps his arms tightly crossed as his mom dances, on the other side of him, a man -- probably his dad -- is dancing in his seat.

In another clip, the young man has switched seats to get further from his mom and can be seen burying his head in his hands.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparentingchildrenSan Diego Padresbaseballgood newsfeel goodfunny videodanceSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
Homeless grad hands out resumes on CA street, gets 200 job offers
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
More feel good
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
7-day planner
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More Society
Top Stories
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
USC requests federal investigation into donation by county supervisor
LA city animal shelters full to capacity, officials say
4 teens arrested in NoHo knock-knock burglaries
Burro who was shot in ear with arrow released back into wild
Show More
1 shot at El Sereno burger stand
CA attorney general will fight Trump admin over clean-car rules
California joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
LA Chargers prepare for upcoming preseason game
2 classrooms destroyed in Montebello school fire
More News