Dancing priest wows crowd during high school pep rally

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- A priest at a Catholic high school surprised the audience when he busted a move during their homecoming pep rally.

Father Ricardo Rivera had everyone on their feet when he joined the dancers and cheerleaders during their routine. From that point on, he did not miss a single beat.

Father Rivera, who is a theology teacher, surprised everyone except the dance coach.

The viral video has already received more than 17,000 views on Twitter.
