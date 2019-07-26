Eyewitness This: Dating app users preyed on by scammers, Better Business Bureau says

Are you falling in love or falling for a scam?A California man says he almost got duped using a dating app. The Better Business Bureau says more people are becoming victims of so-called "romance scams." About half of the victims have lost up to $2,000 or more. Stephen Inks says he recently used Tinder and thought he'd made a good match, but he got suspicious when his match sent him a third-party site to verify his account.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.