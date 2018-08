There are dating sites for all kinds of people: Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, JDate -- and now there's a new one that's getting some hype online.The site is called Trump.Dating , made for supporters of President Donald Trump.The site promises to "make dating great again" and poses the question: "Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?"Trump.Dating has been getting some criticism because the site only allows users to register as a straight man or a straight woman.Also, a now-deleted tagline on the page promised to "deport liberals from your love life."Premium memberships to Trump.Dating cost $24.95 per month.