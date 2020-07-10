Coronavirus

DCFS working with Antelope Valley school district to station social workers on school campuses

Over the last few years, DCFS has been at the center of controversy following the deaths of three boys in the Antelope Valley. What is the department doing to help keep kids safe from child abuse?
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the death of 4-year-old Noah Cuatro. His parents are accused of killing him.

Sadly, Noah was among three young boys in the Antelope Valley, all being monitored by Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), who died while in custody of their parents. Their deaths sparked calls for reform within DCFS.

L.A. DCFS Director Bobby Cagle, joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss what they're doing to help keep kids safe amid the pandemic.

Pilot program to put social workers on campus
"We've been working with six of the 14 districts in the Antelope Valley to be able to place our social workers there," said Cagle.

Stay-at-home orders impacted how DCFS social workers conduct their in-person visits. Those visits were being conducted virtually for a time. Has the department resumed in-person visits?
"Actually, we never ceased doing in-person visits entirely. We've had about 60% of the visits being done during this epidemic because of the challenges around getting the appropriate safety equipment to protect both our staff and the families and children that we serve. Now, at this point, we've begun to do all face-to-face contacts again," said Cagle.

DCFS has something to celebrate - there were 358 foster youth graduates - and many will be going on to college. Specifically, you want to highlight the success of one former foster youth.
"Sedric has been amazing," said Cagle. "He has since graduated from UC Berkeley, also from UC San Francisco with a dental degree and now, he is headed off to the University of Minnesota where he'll specialize in pediatric dentistry with an intention of coming back to provide care for children in foster care."

Watch the full interview in the video above

Noah Cuatro case: Family files wrongful death lawsuit over death of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a four-year-old Palmdale boy who was allegedly tortured and killed last year has filed a wrongful death suit against the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.



Tribute held for Anthony Avalos,10-year-old victim of torture and murder in Antelope Valley

EMBED More News Videos

Three separate cases of little boys tortured and murdered in the Antelope Valley have drawn outcry across the nation. This Father's Day marks a grim anniversary. Two years ago, 10-year old Anthony Avalos died from a traumatic injury.



Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
EMBED More News Videos

This weekend marks seven years since parental child abuse took the life of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. His memory has generated positive steps to save children. Those who knew Gabriel best talked to ABC7 about the boy.



DCFS asks for public's help amid sharp drop in possible child abuse, neglect reports
EMBED More News Videos

Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is worried as they experience a 50% drop in daily calls, which primarily came from teachers, school staff reporting possible child abuse.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countysafetychild abusechildrenschoolscoronavirusschool safetydepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Family files lawsuit over death of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
Tribute held for young victim of torture, murder in Antelope Valley
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
DCFS sees 50% drop in possible child abuse, neglect reports
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 update: County health officials make changes to who should get tested
IE doctor explains drop in death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Oxnard school's reopening plans may include devices to detect close proximity
COVID-19 in OC: 1,292 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at Lake Piru
LA mayor warns stay-at-home order may return as COVID cases rise
IE doctor explains drop in death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
High-speed chase ends in Santa Monica, 2 in custody
Officials rule Robert Fuller's death suicide
Vanessa Guillen's family speak out about soldier's murder
Show More
SoCal air quality on July 4th weekend was worst in a decade, officials say
Oxnard school's reopening plans may include devices to detect close proximity
Visitors line up for Downtown Disney's reopening day
Security guard charged with murder after fight over mask
Fire season will be different with COVID-19, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News