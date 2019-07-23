Society

Debate: Does swimming count as a bath or shower?

Social media is seemingly torn on the question: Does swimming in a pool count as taking a bath or shower?

It even has its own hashtag: #SummerBath.

Turns out, people are split.

Even the CDC weighed in with results of its own study, which found that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted to using swimming as an alternative to bathing.

They highly recommend showering before you get in a pool, yet the agency hasn't actually declared any rule on what to do after you swim.

Apparently, some people assume that the chlorine in the pool works the same as soap.

The other half are really grossed out that this is even a debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyswimmingpoolbig talkershygiene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI serves search warrant at LADWP and City Hall
Trump announces $1.37 trillion budget deal with Democrats
Woman records as neighbor is detained by ICE in Echo Park
San Fernando Valley home prices hitting records
60 Fwy to be shut down over multiple weekends
Victim of Glendale hammer attack now in coma, police say
Utah man pleads not guilty in killing of Deputy Joseph Solano
Show More
3-minute workouts help fight health challenges of sedentary lifestyle
CHLA program helps young athletes avoid common overuse injuries
4.2 earthquake strikes near Twentynine Palms
LAPD motor officer, bicyclist injured in crash in Encino
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
More TOP STORIES News