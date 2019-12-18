Delivery driver does happy dance after finding snacks on Tennessee family's front porch

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee -- An Amazon delivery driver was recorded by a doorbell camera doing a happy dance after finding a sweet surprise left on a Tennessee family's doorstep.
The unexpected surprise was waiting by the front door and clearly brought a whole lot of joy to the Amazon delivery driver.
"I thought, what better way give a little bit of thank you and spread a little bit of joy this Christmas season than to set out this little treat box for the delivery workers," said resident, Sarah Barnes.
Barnes says she did a lot of Christmas shopping online this season and wanted to give something to smile about to those delivering the goods.
"All of my Christmas shopping was done online, and so I knew that the delivery workers were going to be working extra and coming to my house more than usual. So I just wanted to put out a little something to let them know they that they're appreciated," she said.
She says while a lot of drivers take a treat, none of them have responded quite like this!
He especially loved the Capri sun drink.
"Yes he did. I wish I could find him and give him a whole box of Capri Sun," Barnes told WSMV-TV. "I love to dance and so his little dance - I was like this amazing! This is why I did this. This could not be more perfect."
A few shoulder drops and shuffles later and the driver was back at work on his delivery truck.
Barnes hopes this inspires more people to do something for others.
"I just knew I had to share it and let people know this is what you can do for someone's day with something so small," she said. "Be kind, spread joy this season."
