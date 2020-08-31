Society

Demonstrators gather in downtown LA for rally against police brutality

Demonstrators gathered to demand change and chanted Jacob Blake's name during the rally outside City Hall.
By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rally led by local organizations was held Sunday in downtown Los Angeles to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Demonstrators gathered to demand change and chanted Blake's name during the rally outside City Hall.

Blake is hospitalized, paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times in the back by a police officer. The shooting has led to protests in Kenosha, some leading to violent clashes.

Protesters nationwide have marched and held rallies in recent months, speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd's death and other deadly police shootings.

"This thing is still going on, and it should also be an example that no matter what we do or how we voice our distress, and our oppression, the true problems aren't being addressed," one protester at the L.A. rally said.

Many demonstrators Eyewitness News spoke to said they will keep protesting and fighting for reform in the justice system.

