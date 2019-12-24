Society

Deputies bring Christmas cheer to 5-year-old East LA boy coping with loss of little brother

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was an early Christmas surprise for an East Los Angeles boy who has been grieving the loss of his baby brother.

The deputies and staff from the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station generously donated toys and gifts to 5-year-old Joseph Robles for the holiday.

Joseph recently lost his four-month-old brother, Jacob, and the East L.A. station personnel hoped to help uplift the family's spirits during this difficult time.

"I'm just grateful for the help and the surprise for my son," said Joseph's mom, Guadalupe Castillo. "We're passing through a hard time. I'm just grateful."

Gift after gift was presented by deputies to little Joseph, who immediately put the wrapped treasures under the Christmas tree. He then offered a big hug to everyone who helped brighten this family's day.

"I grew up in East LA, this is close to me, I'm a mom," said Sgt. Nancy Escobedo of the East L.A. Sheriff's station. "Just seeing Joseph's little face, you can tell he's happy."

