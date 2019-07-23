Griffith Park aerial tram: Design firm to study aerial transit system

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An aerial tram could be coming to Griffith Park as the city tries to alleviate congestion and increase mobility in and around the popular tourist attraction.Design firm Stantec is now preparing a study of an aerial transit system.As people from far and wide continue to flock to Griffith Park each year, it has also led to severe traffic gridlock.The study will allow city leaders to make an informed decision on whether to move ahead with the project.