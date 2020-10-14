Latinos have made strides in the US, but still have a long way to go to achieve educational, economic, health equity

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- In a time when racism and other social inequities are front and center, Latinos are also trying to be heard. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of their challenges have become more extreme."Nationally, many are being awakened to all the racial injustices that are occurring in our country," said Elizabeth Zamudio, VP of Programs at the Fulfillment Fund. "Within our communities, we live this everyday. So we know what these racial injustices are. We still see large numbers of students not being able to successfully graduate from high school. We're seeing disparities amongst our Latino communities in gaining access to college, to the workforce because they're not as prepared."Newly selected California State University Chancellor, Joseph I. Castro, is committed to helping Latino students make strides in education."Latino students, many of them are first generation to college students, like I was," said Castro. "They really make a powerful difference in their families. When one student gets a degree, then brothers and sisters, and cousins become interested and inspired to do the same.""We've always know that there is a health disparity," said Edgar Chavez, MD, CEO of Universal Community Health Center. "Unfortunately, due the the COVID public emergency, we've seen that this disparity has actually increased because they are essential workers."