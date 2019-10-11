Día de los Muertos events in Southern California

El Velorio's 10 year Anniversary: A Multicultural Day of the Dead Event Plaza de la Raza
October 12 from 7 pm to 2 am
3540 North Mission Road, Los Angeles
The art exhibit which features wooden crosses that are being designed/painted by more than 100 local artists benefits LA PLAZA DE LA RAZA. The art exhibit is also free to the public until November 9.
antoniopelayoprod.com
3rd Annual Calavera LGBTQ Festival
A LGBTQ family friendly Dia De Los Muertos cultural celebration and remembrance of victims of homophobia, transphobia, and gun violence.
October 12 from 7 pm to 11 pm
Mi Centro LGBTQ Community Center
553 South Clarence Street, Los Angeles
Eric Resendiz is hosting.
latinoequalityalliance.org
Noche de Ofrenda
7th Annual partnership between Grand Park and Self Help Graphics honoring the dead featuring a communal circle and blessing led by the indigenous community.
October 26 from 7 pm to 9 pm
Grand Park
200 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
grandparkla.org
Day of the Dead Family Festival
10th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Family Festival in the Downtown El Monte Historic District featuring children's raffle, Selena tribute band, and more.
October 26 from 11 am to 6 pm
Valley Mall
10933 Valley Mall, El Monte
ci.el-monte.ca.us
Fiesta de las Calaveras
Courage Forward and Rotary of Downey Present Fiesta de las Calaveras.
October 26 from 12 pm to 3 pm
Stonewood Center
251 Stonewood St, Downey
Family Days: Día de los Muertos
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes explores the historical and cultural significance of Day of the Dead traditions, co-sponsored by AARP California and Common Sense Latino.
October 27 from 12 pm to 4 pm
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N Main Street, Los Angeles
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes/Facebook
Dia De Los Muertos
Hollywood Forever's 20th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration honoring the Monarch Butterfly and its winter home, the Mexican state of Michoacán.
November 2 from 12 pm to 12 am
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
hollywoodforever.com
46th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
The oldest Dia De Los Muertos celebration in the country, rooted in community, tradition, and art-making.
November 2 from 4 pm to 10 pm
Self Help Graphics
1300 E 1st Street, Los Angeles
selfhelpgraphics.com
