Día de los Muertos events in Southern California

Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events around Southern California. Share your Día de los Muertos celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!October 12 from 7 pm to 2 am3540 North Mission Road, Los AngelesThe art exhibit which features wooden crosses that are being designed/painted by more than 100 local artists benefits LA PLAZA DE LA RAZA. The art exhibit is also free to the public until November 9.A LGBTQ family friendly Dia De Los Muertos cultural celebration and remembrance of victims of homophobia, transphobia, and gun violence.October 12 from 7 pm to 11 pmMi Centro LGBTQ Community Center553 South Clarence Street, Los AngelesEric Resendiz is hosting.7th Annual partnership between Grand Park and Self Help Graphics honoring the dead featuring a communal circle and blessing led by the indigenous community.October 26 from 7 pm to 9 pmGrand Park200 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles10th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Family Festival in the Downtown El Monte Historic District featuring children's raffle, Selena tribute band, and more.October 26 from 11 am to 6 pmValley Mall10933 Valley Mall, El MonteCourage Forward and Rotary of Downey Present Fiesta de las Calaveras.October 26 from 12 pm to 3 pmStonewood Center251 Stonewood St, DowneyLA Plaza de Cultura y Artes explores the historical and cultural significance of Day of the Dead traditions, co-sponsored by AARP California and Common Sense Latino.October 27 from 12 pm to 4 pmLA Plaza de Cultura y Artes501 N Main Street, Los AngelesHollywood Forever's 20th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration honoring the Monarch Butterfly and its winter home, the Mexican state of Michoacán.November 2 from 12 pm to 12 amHollywood Forever Cemetery6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los AngelesThe oldest Dia De Los Muertos celebration in the country, rooted in community, tradition, and art-making.November 2 from 4 pm to 10 pmSelf Help Graphics1300 E 1st Street, Los AngelesIf you know about a great local Día de los Muertos event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!