Disney history up for auction in Sherman Oaks

A Sherman Oaks gallery will be auctioning off several Disney-related items dating back more than 100 years. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES --
An incredible slice of Disney history will soon be going up for auction.

From one of Walt Disney's business cards to stock certificates with his signature on them to a piece of railroad tracks that were in his backyard, this auction will have items dating all the way back to 1916.

"Every auction, it seems like something shows up that I go 'Holy cow, where did this come from?'" Van Eaton Galleries co-owner Mike Van Eaton said.

The auction will also feature a plot map of the orange groves on which Walt Disney drew the boundaries of present-day Disneyland.

The items will be on display at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks until July 6 and the auction will take place on July 7.
