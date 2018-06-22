Disney history up for auction in Sherman Oaks

An incredible slice of Disney history will soon be going up for auction.From one of Walt Disney's business cards to stock certificates with his signature on them to a piece of railroad tracks that were in his backyard, this auction will have items dating all the way back to 1916."Every auction, it seems like something shows up that I go 'Holy cow, where did this come from?'" Van Eaton Galleries co-owner Mike Van Eaton said.The auction will also feature a plot map of the orange groves on which Walt Disney drew the boundaries of present-day Disneyland.The items will be on display at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks until July 6 and the auction will take place on July 7.