Disney California Adventure offers sneak peek at Pixar Pier in opening celebration

Disneyland is trying to make the magic of your favorite animated movies come to life with the opening celebration of the Pixar Pier on June 22. (Disney-Pixar)

ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland aims to make the magic of your favorite animated movies come to life with the opening celebration of the Pixar Pier on June 22.

The pier at Disney California Adventure will feature all things Pixar-related, including Pixar-inspired neighborhoods, entertainment, character encounters, photo opportunities and merchandise.

The opening celebration of the pier is on June 22 and a premiere event for it is being held with tickets on sale for $299.

The celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and each ticket comes with admission to Disney California Adventure, plus standard parking.

Other entertainment fans can indulge in at Pixar Pier is a new "Incredibles" ride called the Incredicoaster, a "Toy Story"-inspired game, as well as game booths and Pixar-themed food.

Visit Disneyland.com for more information on the Pixar Pier opening event.
