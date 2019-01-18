SOCIETY

Disneyland celebrates Mickey and Minnie's 90 year-anniversary

A celebration is happening at Disneyland for a limited time in honor of Mickey and Minnie's 90 years together. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
A celebration is happening at Disneyland for a limited time in honor of Mickey and Minnie's 90 years together.

During the Get Your Ears On event, there will be special food, drinks, novelty items and merchandise honoring the beloved duo.

There will be classic Mickey- and Minnie-shaped foods as well as themed treats, holiday specialty items for Valentine's Day, special pins, apparel, stuffed animals and Mickey and Minnie ears.

Throughout the year, Disney Parks around the world will also celebrate the 90-year anniversary with the "World's Biggest Mouse Party."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related Topics:
societydisneylanddisneymickey mouseMinnie MousefoodAnaheimOrange County
SOCIETY
