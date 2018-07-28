SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's a Disneyland exhibit 25 years in the making.
Richard Kraft kept many of the larger-than-life pieces inside his Encino home, including a Dumbo ride vehicle in his living room and a sea serpent beside his swimming pool.
Kraft loves theater and represents renowned film and Broadway producers. Although he also really loves Disneyland, he's letting go of some of his most prized possessions. His more than 750 items are on display in Sherman Oaks at a pop-up Van Eaton Galleries location.
He's never sold any of his pieces and jokes it could be the most traumatic experience or the most enjoyable.
"I let it go because I listened to the great poet Elsa who said, 'Let it go! Let it go!'" he said, jokingly.
But there is another reason he decided to do this for the first time - and that reason is 4 years old. Kraft said he will be donating a portion of the money to organizations for children with special needs, like his daughter.
Kraft first started his collection after his brother died when he recalled how much they enjoyed Disneyland with their family.
Before he says goodbye to the collection, he wants other people to enjoy the same pieces he's treasured for more than two decades.
The exhibit opens Aug. 1 every Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 26. For details you can visit vegalleries.com.